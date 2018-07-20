Grand jury indicts four men in shooting of rapper XXXTentacion

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A Broward County grand jury indicted four men in the fatal shooting of South Florida rapper XXXTentacion on Thursday.

The rapper, whose name was Janseh Onfroy, was shot while leaving a Deerfield Beach motorcycle dealership on the afternoon of June 18.

Gunmen robbed and shot the 20-year-old after blocking his car outside RIVA Motorsports. The suspects fled the scene, leaving Onfroy mortally wounded.

Authorities said the robbers got away with the rapper's Louis Vuitton bag that had $50,000 in cash inside.

Law enforcement had previously arrested two men in the shooting. Dedrick Devonshay Williams, 22, and Michael Boatwright, 22, are already in jail.

Trayvon Newsome, 20, and Robert Allen, 22, were also named in the indictment and are still at large.

The indictment charges all four suspects with first-degree murder.

XXXTentacion's popular song about suicide -- "Sad!" -- was streamed at least 270 million times on Spotify, about 174 million on YouTube and was on the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100. The rising star had earned respect from members of the the hip-hop community who quickly reacted to the tragedy on social media.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the BSO homicide detectives John Curcio or Walt Foster at (954) 321-4210. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at www.browardcrimestoppers.org. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.