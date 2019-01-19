Graphic video shows Taxi driver's murder outside gated waterfront Baypoint community

MIAMI - A man who did not want to be identified turned over a graphic video to Local 10 News on Friday night showing a man's murder early morning on Biscayne Boulevard. It was at the boundary of Miami's Upper East Side and Little Haiti neighborhoods.

The disturbing video shows a yellow Taxi van leaving the parking lot of the Publix Super Market at Baypoint at 4870 Biscayne Blvd. The man who filmed it appeared to be in the parking lot of the neighboring CVS Pharmacy at 4800 Biscayne Blvd.

The video shows the driver of the yellow Taxi van cross southbound Biscayne Boulevard, speeding toward the white wall protecting the homes in the gated waterfront Baypoint community. As the vehicle curves, the driver's open door is visible and the van is dragging a man's body.

The video also appeared to capture a loud sound and smoke, as the van continued speeding northbound on Biscayne Boulevard. The van was dragging a man when it went over the sidewalk and came to a stop after crashing into a palm tree.

According to Miami Police Department Officer Michael Vega, the yellow Taxi van crashed at 6 a.m. Friday, after the man who was driving the van when he was the victim of a robbery. Miami Fire Rescue personnel took the man to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center, where doctors pronounced him dead.

Detectives have yet to release the man's identity.

Miami detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

