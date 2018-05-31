Hallandale Beach police caught on camera striking suspect with batons

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. - Witnesses are questioning the use of force by two Hallandale Beach police officers while they were arresting a man.

The incident happened Wednesday at Max's Car Wash at 903 W. Hallandale Beach Blvd., east of Interstate 95.

A mechanic who works near the car wash told Local 10 News reporter Roy Ramos that the suspect, identified by police as Daniel James Dunkelberger, 27, was not following police directions before he was struck by the officers in the legs and head.

However, he said he believes the officers went too far and said they definitely used excessive force.

"The first guy started with the handcuffs, hitting him in the back of the head," he said. "When he started screaming, they got the cuff on him. But as he got the cuffs on, the other guy is taking him and shooting him with the Taser, punching him around the car."

Another witness who posted cellphone video of the arrest on Twitter said the suspect is "known around the area to be a mentally challenged individual."

He claimed the officers "beat this man up, busted his head open, led him to bleed heavily."

The video shows the officers striking Dunkelberger in the legs with their batons as they yelled at him to get on the ground.

Dunkelberger screamed and cursed at the officers before he was pushed to the ground.

One of the officers continued hitting the suspect as he was on the ground, leading witnesses to ask the officer to stop hitting the man.

"Everybody started screaming, 'Hey! Hey! Hey! What is going on? You don't have to do that. He is already restrained.' And the guy is not forcing back, not fighting back or nothing. He is just saying, 'What are you guys doing? I am going to get on the ground,'" one witness said.

According to an arrest report, a man saw Dunkelberger reach into his car and steal a cellphone and charger. Police arrived moments later and said they stunned him with a Taser as he tried to run away.

"We are aware of the video that was released to the media today," the Hallandale Beach Police Department posted on Twitter Thursday. "We ask the public and media to remain patient while we conduct a thorough and objective internal affairs investigation. We also would like the opportunity to obtain all video surveillance from the area."

Dunkelberger faces charges of burglary and resisting an officer without violence. The identities of the officers involved in his arrest have not been released.

