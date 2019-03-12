Here is list of people charged in college admissions bribery scheme

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - Here is a list of the people prosecutors are charging in Florida:

Robert Zangrillo: His case is in the U.S. Southern District of Florida . Prosecutors are charging him by complaint with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud; conspiracy to commit money laundering. Zangrillo is the developer for the Miami City District in Little Haiti and Little River areas. According to the criminal complaint, Zangrillo conspired to bribe athletic department officials at the University of Southern California to designate his daughter as an athletic recruit and paid to have Mikael Sanford to secretly take classes on her behalf. Investigators reported her initial application for admission to USC was rejected in 2017.

Mark Riddell: His case is in the U.S. Middle District of Florida. Prosecutors are charging him by information with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Riddell is accused of being paid to take tests in place of students from 2011 to February 2019, court records show.

Here is the list of people prosecutors charged by information:

William Rick Singer

Rudolph "Rudy" Meredith

John Vandemoer

Here is the list of people prosecutors charged by indictment:

Igor Dvorskiy

Gordon Ernst

William Ferguson

Martin Fox

Donna Heinel

Laura Janke

Ali Khosroshahin

Steven Masera

Jorge Salcedo

Mikaela Sanford

David Sidoo

Jovan Vavic

Niki Williams

Here is the list of people prosecutors charged of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud by complaint:

Gregory and Marcia Abbott: Their case is in the Southern District of New York. He is the founder of a packaging company for the food and beverage industry. Getting their daughter's ACT questions corrected was $50,000 and getting someone to take her SAT was $75,000, according to the complaint.

Gamal Abdelaziz: The case is in the District of Nevada. He was a senior executive of a resort and casino operator in Macau, China. He is accused of conspiring to bribe a senior associate athletic director at USC to designate his daughter as a USC basketball team recruit. He wired a $300,000 contribution to KWF, according to the complaint.

Todd and Diane Blake: He is an entrepreneur and investor and she is an executive at a retail merchandising firm. They are accused of bribing a senior associate athletic director at USC to facilitate their daughter’s admission to USC as a purported volleyball recruit.



Jane Buckingham



Gordon Caplan



Michael Center



I-Hsin "Joey" Chen: His case is in the Central District of California. He is a provider of warhousing and related services for the shipping industry. Getting his son's ACT questions corrected was $75,000, according to the complaint.

Amy Colburn



Gregory Colburn



Robert Flaxman

Mossimo Giannulli and Lori Loughlin: This case is in the Central District of California. He is a fashion designer and she is an actress. He is accused of paying $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team.

Manuel and Elizabeth Henriquez: This case is in the Northern District of California. He is the founder of a Palo Alto-based finance company. They are accused of conspiring to bribe Georgetown University's tennis coach and paying for services to help both of their daughters. Their foundation paid $400,000 to KWF, according to the complaint.

Douglas Hodge: This case is in the Central District of California. He is the former CEO of a large investment management company based in Newport Beach. He is accused of using bribery to facilitate the admission of two of his children to USC and to secure the admission of a third child to college.

Felicity Huffman: This case is in the Central District of California. The actress is accused of parcipating in the college entrance exam cheating scheme on behalf of her two daughters.

Agustin Huneeus: This case is in the Northern District of California. He is the owner of vineyards in Napa. He is accused of participating in both the college entrance exam cheating scheme and the college recruitment scheme for his daughter, including by conspiring to bribe Jovan Vavic, the USC water polo coach.

Bruce and Davina Isackson: This case is in the Northern District of California. He is the president of a real estate development firm. They are both accused of taking part in both the college recruitment scheme and the college entrance exam cheating scheme to secure their older daughter's admission to college as a recruited athlete.

Michelle Janavs: This case is in the Central District of California. She the former executive at a large food manufacturer formerly owned by her family. She is accused of participating in both the college entrance exam scheme and the athletic recruitment scheme to help her daughter get admitted to USC as a beach volleyball recruit.

Elisabeth Kimmel: Her case is in the District of Nevada. She is the owner of a media company. She is accused of participating in a college recruitment scheme by conspiring to bribe coaches to facilitate her daughter’s admission to Georgetown as a tennis recruit, and her son’s admission to USC as a track recruit.

Marjorie Klapper: This case is in the Northern District of California. She co-owns a jewelry business. She is accused of paying $15,000 in a college entrance exam cheating scheme on behalf of her son.





Toby Macfarlane

William McGlashan: His case is in the Northern District of California. He is a senior executive at a global private equity firm and lives in Mill Valley. He is accused of conspiring to bribe Donna Heinel, the senior associate athletic director at the University of Southern California to help his son.



Marci Palatella: Her case is in the Northern District of California. She is the CEO of a liquor distribution company in Burlingame, California. She took part in both the college entrance exam cheating scheme and the athletic recruitment scheme, including by conspiring to bribe a USC coach to designate her son as a football recruit in order to facilitate his admission to USC.



Peter Jan Sartorio



Stephen Semprevivo



Devin Sloane: This case is in the Central District of California. He is the founder of a Los Angeles-based provider of drinking water and wastewater systems. He is accused of conspiring to bribe a USC coach to designate his son as a recruit to the USC men’s water polo team.



John Wilson: His case is in the Southern District of Texas. He is the CEO of a private equity and real estate firm. He is accused of conspiring to use bribes to get his son admitted to USC and his daughters admitted to Stanford and Harvard.



Homayoun Zadeh



