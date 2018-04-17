Hollywood man accused of killing friend with baseball bat, stuffing body in duffel bag

Hollywood police were outside the Oregon Street apartment where a body was found stuffed in a duffel bag under a bed.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - A Hollywood man killed his friend with a baseball bat, stuffed the body in a duffel bag and then hid it under a bed, police said.

Jesse Lee Mitchell, 31, was arrested Monday on a charge of premeditated murder.

According to a Hollywood police report, Mitchell called 911 and said he had killed his friend.

When officers arrived, Mitchell was standing in the middle of the street when, unprompted, he dropped to the ground and put his hands behind his back, Detective Ryan Rillo wrote in the probable cause affidavit.

Mitchell told the officers he killed his friend with a baseball bat and that the body was at Mitchell's apartment on Oregon Street, the affidavit said.

Police went to the apartment to conduct a welfare check, but the door was locked. Once officers got the door unlocked, they found a dead body placed in a large duffel bag stuffed under the bed.

According to the affidavit, a black shopping bag covered the victim's head. Blood could be seen inside the bag.

Mitchell's mother told police that her son called her and wanted to meet with her in person, so she picked him up at the corner of Taft Street and Ocean Drive. She said Mitchell immediately hugged her and apologized for what he had done.

"He told her that he may have killed his friend and mentioned a baseball bat," Rillo wrote.

Mitchell's mother said she convinced him to call 911 with her. Although Mitchell didn't provide a statement to police, Mitchell provided more clarity about what occurred to the 911 dispatcher.

"I hurt my friend and he is dead," Mitchell said in the 911 call, Rillo wrote.

When asked what he did, Mitchell said he "hit him with a baseball bat," Rillo wrote.

An exact cause of death hasn't been determined. The victim's identity hasn't been released pending notification of next of kin.

