Homeless man asleep on couch fatally stabbed with kitchen knife, police say

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A Miami man used a kitchen knife to fatally stab another man who was sleeping on a couch in a Miami Beach apartment, police said.

Humberto Armenteros, 32, was arrested Friday on a charge of first-degree murder.

According to a Miami Beach police report, Armenteros stabbed Charles Mensah, 42, with a kitchen knife before fleeing the scene.

A witness told police that Armenteros repeatedly stabbed the homeless man while he was asleep on the couch in the witness's apartment.

According to the report, Armenteros later admitted to stabbing Mensah several times with a knife he had gotten from the kitchen.

No motive for the stabbing was given.

