Homestead man accused of shooting father during argument about girlfriend

Angel Verdin is accused of shooting his father during a dispute about his girlfriend.

HOMESTEAD, Fla. - A Homestead man shot his father several times during a dispute about his girlfriend, police said.

Angel Verdin, 22, was arrested Wednesday on multiple charges, including attempted murder.

According to an arrest affidavit, Verdin was arguing with his father about Verdin's girlfriend of the last seven months.

Police said Verdin went outside to his father's GMC Yukon, where his girlfriend was waiting, but he returned to his duplex a few minutes later to make himself a dinner plate. A second argument ensued, at which time Verdin's father went outside and asked his son's girlfriend to leave.

Verdin followed, armed with a handgun, and the argument continued outside, according to the affidavit.

During the argument, Verdin's father picked up a stick from the garden, at which point Verdin shot him four times, the affidavit alleged.

Police said Verdin didn't call for police or paramedics until after he ran inside his home to hide the gun and video surveillance system in a closet.

The victim was flown to Jackson South Medical Center in critical condition. He was placed in a medically-induced coma.

Police said Verdin confessed to shooting his father, who allegedly punched Verdin in the face before the shooting. But police said there were no visible injuries to Verdin, who was on probation for aggravated battery.

Verdin also faces charges of grand theft of a firearm, tampering with physical evidence and possession of a firearm by a violent career criminal.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.