Homestead man accused of threatening US Rep. Carlos Curbelo on Twitter

Pierre Verges-Castro (left) is accused of threatening U.S. Rep. Carlos Curbelo, R-Florida, on Twitter.

MIAMI - A 19-year-old Homestead man was arrested Thursday after threatening U.S. Rep. Carlos Curbelo, R-Florida, on Twitter.

Pierre Verges-Castro faces a charge of written threats to kill or do bodily harm.

According to an arrest affidavit, Verges-Castro wrote, "I will kill Carlos Curbelo."

Curbelo addressed the threat Wednesday on Twitter.

Political intoxication is making some Americans more prone to both verbal and physical violence. It’s a serious crisis and we all have to do our part to put an end to it. Not sure what’s more disturbing; the fact that someone tweeted this or that 4 accounts liked it 😷 https://t.co/pYa8DXkF3o — Carlos Curbelo (@carloslcurbelo) October 24, 2018

The tweet to Curbelo and an account associated with it has since been deleted.

According to the Miami Herald, Verges-Castro was registered to vote as an independent in 2016.

Curbelo represents Florida's 26th congressional district, which includes the Florida Keys and parts of Miami-Dade County. Democratic nominee Debbie Mucarsel-Powell is challenging Curbelo for his seat in next month's general election.

Verges-Castro was being held on a $7,500 bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

