Homestead man accused of threatening US Rep. Carlos Curbelo on Twitter

Pierre Verges-Castro faces charge of written threat to kill or do bodily harm

By Peter Burke - Local10.com Managing Editor

Pierre Verges-Castro (left) is accused of threatening U.S. Rep. Carlos Curbelo, R-Florida, on Twitter.

MIAMI - A 19-year-old Homestead man was arrested Thursday after threatening U.S. Rep. Carlos Curbelo, R-Florida, on Twitter.

Pierre Verges-Castro faces a charge of written threats to kill or do bodily harm.

According to an arrest affidavit, Verges-Castro wrote, "I will kill Carlos Curbelo."

Curbelo addressed the threat Wednesday on Twitter.

The tweet to Curbelo and an account associated with it has since been deleted.

According to the Miami Herald, Verges-Castro was registered to vote as an independent in 2016.

Curbelo represents Florida's 26th congressional district, which includes the Florida Keys and parts of Miami-Dade County. Democratic nominee Debbie Mucarsel-Powell is challenging Curbelo for his seat in next month's general election.

Verges-Castro was being held on a $7,500 bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

