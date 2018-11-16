Human trafficking fugitive arrested, Miami Gardens police say

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - Johnnie Randell Wilson Pigatt picked up the two women from a rehabilitation center in Palm Beach County, beat them and forced them into prostitution, according to the Miami Gardens Police Department.

Late last year, officers found the women at a house, 121 NW 188 St., steps away from Hibiscus Elementary School.

The women told investigators Pigatt first offered a 21-year-old woman and 25-year-old woman a place to stay in Miami Gardens, but he later held them there against their will. Detectives believe he used Backpage.com to start a brothel at the house.

According to Officer Carlos Austin officers arrested Pigatt on Thursday, and prosecutors are charging him with human trafficking.

