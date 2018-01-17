Iguana shot multiple times with crossbow in Plantation

PLANTATION, Fla. - An iguana was rescued by a volunteer wildlife rescue group Wednesday morning after it had been shot multiple times with a crossbow.

The iguana was picked up by Daniel Drake, of Jungle Birds R' Us, in the area of North Nob Hill Road and West Broward Boulevard in Plantation.

Drake said the iguana was found earlier in the week with four arrows going through it.

"Yesterday, there were four of them in there -- one broken off on the side, one penetrating through the bottom of his belly, one in the bottom of his head and one in his leg," Drake said.

Drake said it appeared that the iguana had been shot out of a tree because the arrows were all in an upward trajectory.

"It's been two full days now. He's been lying on the railing," Clifton Harm, who lives in the area, said.

Drake said he tried to capture the iguana on Tuesday, but it took off on him. He was finally able to capture it Wednesday morning.

It's unclear whether the iguana will survive its injuries after it is checked out by a veterinarian and the arrows are removed.

No information has been released about a possible suspect in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

