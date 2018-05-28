Key West man accused of beating his pregnant ex-girlfriend

KEY WEST, Fla. - A Key West man was arrested late Sunday after deputies said he attacked his pregnant ex-girlfriend and punched her in the stomach.

Amando Cabrera, 33, faces a number of charges, including aggravated battery

Adam Linhardt, a spokesman for the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, said Cabrera sent the woman, who is eight months pregnant, a text message Sunday about visiting their children.

When the woman went to visit Cabrera at his home in the Waters Edge Colony trailer park, Cabrera stepped on her foot, slapped her and began punching her in her stomach, Linhardt said.

The woman had several injuries, including a cut lip, bruises and a toenail missing, Linhardt said.

Cabrera was arrested and taken to the Monroe County Detention Center. On the way to the jail, deputies said Cabrera threatened them, saying "everyone has a gun, remember that."

