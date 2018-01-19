Rapper Kodak Black arrested again in Broward County

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Broward Sheriff's Office deputies arrested Dieuson Octave, better known as Kodak Black, Thursday.

Records show the 20-year-old rapper is facing charges of grand theft of a firearm, possession of marijuana, child neglect, two counts of possession of a weapon by a felon and two counts of probation violation.

Octave, who has 5 million followers on Instagram and regularly shares videos and pictures of his son, was being held at the Broward County Main Jail in Fort Lauderdale Friday. A live video was published on his Instagram account with audio of an argument about whether or not he needed to turn in his cell phone to authorities.

"Your phone is part of this search warrant. You are not going to get your phone back," a man could be heard saying in the story video, which was going viral and quickly getting duplicated on social media.

His last post to his 1.7 million followers on Twitter was Wednesday. He asked his fans to write to Willie Ryan at the Broward County Jail in Pompano Beach, where the U.S. Marshals had a hold on him for being a felon allegedly in possession of ammunition.

Octave, who is of Haitian descent and grew up in the Golden Acres public housing project, has a criminal history that includes a dangerous combination of anger, lust, marijuana and guns. He started his rapping career at 14. He was known as J Black.

In 2015, he was arrested in Pompano Beach for robbery, battery, two counts of false imprisonment of a child under 13 years of age, three counts of false imprisonment of an adult, driving with a suspended license and possession of marijuana.

In 2016, he was arrested twice in Broward County, The arrest in April was for possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana and fleeing from police officers. The arrest in August was for armed robbery and false imprisonment.

Octave was sentenced to house arrest, anger management classes, community service and five years of probation. While in custody, authorities in Broward learned he had a pending warrant in Florence, South Carolina, for criminal sexual conduct and in St. Lucie County for marijuana possession.

Octave was arrested in February for violation of his probation when he was accused of leaving his house to go to a strip club. He was sentenced to 364 days in jail for violation of his probation, but after participating in an early release program he walked out of jail June 5 to serve house arrest for one year and five years of probation.

Despite his criminal record, his rapping career has been successful, as it often happens in hip-hop culture.

On Monday, Kodak Black released a video for his "Roll In Peace" single with rapper Jahseh Onfroy, better known as XXXTentacion. The video, which A$AP Mob-affiliated creative collective AWGE directed, shows Kodak throwing cash on a courthouse floor.

Onfroy, 19, is having criminal legal problems of his own. He is set to appear in court Jan. 24 in Miami-Dade County. He was arrested Dec. 7 for false imprisonment, witness tampering and for allegedly harassing a woman he was accused of beating up when she was pregnant in 2016.

Earlier this week, a video of a conversation between the two rappers was published on social media. Onfroy, who is of Jamaican descent, gave Octave advise, and told him to be careful about giving others money and acting on impulse.

"You want to control what's going on around you bro. It hurts, man. It hurts," Onfroy said. "Just please, just please, just be cautious man."

