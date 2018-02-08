Lauderhill man wanted on murder charge arrested in Fort Lauderdale

Markell Brown, 22, of Lauderhill, was taken into custody Wednesday morning in Fort Lauderdale.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A Lauderhill man wanted on a murder charge was arrested Wednesday morning in Fort Lauderdale.

Markell Brown, 22, was stopped along Las Olas Boulevard shortly before 11 a.m. and taken into custody.

Martin County sheriff's detectives worked with Lauderhill police and U.S. marshals to apprehend Brown, who was identified as the gunman in a Jan. 20 home-invasion robbery on Jupiter Island.

Detectives said Brown and an accomplice entered the home and held a couple at gunpoint while they ransacked the place.

Investigators said Brown was released from prison last summer and has a violent criminal history. He was wanted in Broward County on a charge of first-degree murder.

Brown was expected to be transferred to Martin County to face home invasion and robbery charges. Detectives are still trying to find Brown's accomplice.



Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.