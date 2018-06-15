Man found shot to death in Lauderhill apartment hallway

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - A man was found shot to death Thursday night in the hallway of an apartment complex, police said.

The shooting took place about 8 p.m. at the Cypress Grove Apartment Homes in the 4300 block of Norrthwest 19th Street.

Police said the victim had been shot several times in the hallway of the third floor of an apartment building.

There is no suspect or motive for the shooting at this time.

Detectives are asking for the public's help. Anyone with information is asked to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.