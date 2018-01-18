Lauderhill police search for gunman in weekend shooting

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - Police are searching for two gunmen who shot a 29-year-old man in Lauderhill over the weekend.

Lauderhill police were called to a shooting about 6 a.m. Sunday and found Kevens Emmanuel suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at a home in the 4900 block of Northwest 15th Court.

On Wednesday, the Lauderhill Police Department released security camera videos of the shooting.

The video shows a car pull up to Emmanuel's driveway. Two men then get out of the vehicle and run toward the front door of the house with their guns drawn. One of the men tries to pull open the door and exchanges fire with Emmanuel. The video then shows the car speeding off.

It's unclear if the gunmen were also wounded in the shooting.

Emmanuel was treated at Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale. He is expected to recover.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Chad Williams at 954-497-4700 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

