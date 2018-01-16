Lyft driver shot multiple times in back in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A Lyft driver was shot multiple times in the back over the weekend in northwest Miami-Dade, authorities said.

The shooting was reported just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the 7700 block of Northwest 10th Avenue.

The victim's stepfather, Michael Richardson, told Local 10 News that Eduard Pazdnik received a request to be picked up about 10 p.m. Saturday.

Pazdnik went to the pickup spot and picked up two people, who directed him to an area that was not the same area that was requested through the app, the man said.

Richardson said two other people were waiting at the drop-off location, where they tried to shock Pazdnik with a Taser and steal his vehicle.

The victim's stepfather said Pazdnik fought off his attackers, but was shot four times in the back as he ran away.

The Lyft driver called 911 with his cellphone and has since undergone multiple surgeries at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

"He had the whereabouts still at that time to call 911, so he could get help," Richardson said. "If he didn't take his cellphone, if he left it in the car, who knows how long he would have been there. He might have died there."

Pazdnik remains in the intensive care unit, but is listed in stable condition.

"Being a Christian, I have full confidence in God that he knows what's best and he'll work it out," Richardson said.

Local 10 News reporter Ian Margol has reached out to Lyft, but is awaiting a response.

Click here to donate to a GoFundMe page set up to help with Pazdnik's medical expenses and other living expenses.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

