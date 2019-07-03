Mail theft angers residents in Miami neighborhood

People living in one northwest Miami Dade neighborhood are angry after discovering a thief broke into their mailboxes.

Nearly every single mailbox at the Aspen community off of Northwest 186th Street and 67th Place looks broken and pried open, with contents inside stolen. Some neighbors said this is not the first time this has happened, but one woman said she still was shocked to see it happened again.

"That's not right," resident Martha Alvarez said. "We need to do something about it.

Mail theft is a federal offense that could earn hefty fines and even jail time. The United States Postal Inspection Service is investigating the thefts.



