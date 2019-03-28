Man accused of killing attorney faces new charges

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, Fla. - Joseph Franco was back in jail Wednesday evening, after prosecutors charged him with DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide.

Franco, 27, was driving a Honda Odyssey on Collins Avenue when ran over Amir Pelleg killing him. The 34-year-old attorney was with his two daughters, 2-year-old Aviva and 6-year-old Ariella, and his wife, Zulma Guillot. The three were injured during the July 2018 crash.

Prosecutors had already charged Franco with tampering with physical evidence. Authorities confirmed detectives' suspicions that he had been under the influence of the "whippets" inhalant drug after witnesses told detectives he threw away a duffel bag with 12 used nitrous oxide metal cannisters.

His co-workers at Kayne Anderson Real Estate and his friends at Beth Torah Synagogue mourned the young father's death. Late last year, Guillot said she and her daughters were having a very hard time without Pelleg.

"I just tell them to pray and that their daddy is in their heart," Guillot said. "Emotionally is very challenging for them to understand that they won't see their father again."

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.