Man accused of killing wife, daughter with machete expected in court

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - A Miami Gardens man accused of killing his wife and 10-year-old daughter with a machete is expected to appear in court Wednesday.

Noel Chambers, 57, was arrested Tuesday night after he was found hiding near a fire station in the 500 block of Northwest 199th Street, Miami Gardens police Chief Delma Noel-Pratt said.

"The firefighters recognized him from the extensive media coverage and law enforcement presence," Noel-Pratt said.

Chambers faces charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

The grisly attacks took place Saturday night at an apartment complex on Northwest 177th Street near Northwest Seventh Avenue.

Police said Chambers killed his wife, Lorrice Harris, and daughter, Shayla Chambers, after Harris told him she was leaving him. The couple's 29-year-old daughter, Shanalee Chambers, was also attacked by Chambers, but she is expected to survive, police said.

Chambers was being held without bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correction Center.

Ashley Anderson, Harris' daughter, said the family was relieved that Chambers had been apprehended.

"He [doesn't] belong on the street," Anderson said. "He [doesn't deserve] to live. We're just so happy that he got caught."

Lorrice Harris and her daughter, Shayla Chambers, were killed in Miami Gardens.

