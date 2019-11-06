Man ambushed, shot to death at Cutler Bay home

Police investigate after a 31-year-old man was ambushed, forced inside a Cutler Bay home and shot to death.

CUTLER BAY, Fla. - A 31-year-old man was ambushed and shot to death at a Cutler Bay home Tuesday night, police said.

The fatal shooting occurred shortly after 11 p.m. at a home on Southwest 99th Avenue.

Miami-Dade police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta said a preliminary investigation revealed that the shooter waited outside the home until someone arrived. Once the victim opened the front door, he was ambushed, forced inside the home and fatally shot.

Zabaleta said the shooter took several items and fled in a black Dodge van that may have been used in another robbery.

Police are still searching for the shooter.

