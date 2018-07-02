Man angry about wife wasting money confesses to attempt to set house on fire

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - A father was so angry that his wife was spending his money that he decided to run to the store to buy a gas canister and two-gallons of gas to set their Wilton Manors house on fire Sunday afternoon, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

Deputy Sean Reyka reported James Davenport, a self-employed painter, admitted to pouring the gasoline on and around the home. His wife, Samantha Bastian, his sister-in-law Yvette Bastian and his four children were inside the home, according to Reyka's report.

Davenport admitted "that he had gone too far and that his actions were done in anger because his wife uses his money and is mean to him," Reyka wrote in the arrest report.

Reyka arrested Davenport about two hours after the incident and the 45-year-old father appeared in court Monday morning. He faces six counts of attempted arson on an occupied dwelling.

