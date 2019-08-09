Man arrested in connection with 2 South Florida bank robberies

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A 30-year-old man has been arrested in connection with two South Florida bank robberies, FBI spokesman Jim Marshall confirmed Friday.

Marshall said Eric Roberts, of Hollywood, was taken into custody Thursday afternoon in Opa-locka without incident.

According to the FBI, Roberts robbed a Citibank branch at 2750 Aventura Blvd. just before 1 p.m. Wednesday.

He also robbed a BB&T Bank at 2434 Hollywood Blvd. on Tuesday, authorities said.

Marshall said Roberts is facing federal charges in connection with the robberies.

Authorities have not disclosed how much money was taken during both incidents.

No injuries were reported in either case.

