Man arrested in connection with fatal Lauderhill shooting

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - A man was arrested in Fort Pierce in connection with a fatal shooting in Lauderhill, the U.S. Marshals Service announced Wednesday.
According to an arrest warrant, Tyrez Brown fatally shot Marquise Roach Dec. 15 in front of a home in the 500 block of Northwest 34th Avenue.
Witnesses told police that Roach rode his bicycle up to the house and walked up to the front door of the home.
Police said a blue Volkswagen SUV with tinted windows pulled up and Brown, who witnesses identified as "Nuk," got out through the passenger side.
Witnesses told detectives that Roach walked up to the SUV and the men took a fighting stance as if they were about to have a physical altercation.
Authorities said the driver got out of the vehicle and then Brown pulled out a gun from his waistband and shot Roach.
Roach was found by police officers lying in the driveway of the home, suffering from a gunshot wound. One 9 mm shell casing was lying on the driveway near Roach, authorities said.
Roach was taken to Broward Health Medical Center, where he later died.
Brown faces one count of first-degree murder.
