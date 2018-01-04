Man arrested in connection with Margate shooting

MARGATE, Fla. - A man was arrested Wednesday, days after he allegedly shot another man multiple times in Margate, authorities said.

Adolphus Munden, 35, of Fort Lauderdale, faces an attempted murder charge in connection with the Dec. 28 shooting.

Margate police said Munden shot a 34-year-old man multiple times in the 2500 block of Rock Island Road.

The victim is expected to survive his injuries.

Munden was identified as the suspected gunman shortly after the shooting and was arrested on a warrant in Fort Lauderdale.

He is being held at the Broward County Jail.

The victim's identity has not been released.

Authorities have not released a motive for the shooting.

