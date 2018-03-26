Man attacks pastor, parishioner at Miami church after prayer session

Ramon Felipe is accused of attacking a pastor and a parishioner at a Miami church, pulling out a pocketknife and threatening to kill them.

MIAMI - After praying with a pastor and a parishioner at a Miami church, a man pulled out a pocketknife and threatened to kill them Sunday, chasing them into the street, police said.

Ramon Felipe, 30, faces multiple charges, including two counts of aggravated assault at a religious institution.

According to a police report, Juan Garcia and Daniel Pineda were standing outside a church on West Flagler Street when Felipe, who appeared to be intoxicated, approached.

Garcia told Felipe that "being drunk or high is not the way of God" and asked Felipe to pray with him and Pineda.

When they were done praying, Felipe walked inside the church, but Garcia told him that the church was closed and to come back when it was open.

Felipe refused to leave, broke the door off the hinges, pulled out a pocketknife and said he was going to kill both men, police said.

Garcia and Pineda ran out of the church through the parking lot and into Pineda's Toyota Camry. Police said Felipe cut Garcia during the struggle and pounded on the window of the car in an attempt to break the glass. After several failed attempts, Felipe ran away, but he was later caught and taken into custody.

Felipe also faces charges of burglary to an occupied dwelling and criminal mischief at a place of worship.

