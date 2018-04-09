Man bails out of jail after Dolphin Mall fight leads to panic

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - David Smith has been released from jail after he was arrested Saturday night for a fight that led customers to panic.

Smith, 31, was arrested on an aggravated battery charge.

Police said Smith sparked the commotion at the Dolphin Mall over the weekend that sent officers rushing to the scene.

"I was, like, freaking out," one customer, who believed there was a shooting, said.

Sources told Local 10 News that Smith and another man were fighting at the mall Saturday night, which sent a crowd of people running in fear.

At some point, some people believed they heard gunshots and the mall was put on lockdown.

"People just started panicking and things just got out of control," Miami-Dade County Commissioner Jose "Pepe" Diaz said. "People tend to hear things. People tend to see things. The reality is that's what an officer has to deal with when they show up to a scene."

Smith was taken into custody, and police said they found no evidence of a shooting.

A similar scene played out at the Dolphin Mall in August 2017.

Unfounded reports of a shooting led to the mall being evacuated.

In December, there was another unfounded report of a shooting at the Aventura Mall.



