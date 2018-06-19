Man confesses to killing 2 women, abandoning bodies in street, police say

MIAMI - A man who was arrested for abandoning a woman's body on a sidewalk after killing her is now accused of killing another woman and also abandoning her body, the Miami-Dade Police Department announced Monday night.

Officers arrested Juan Carlos Hernandez Caseres, 37, for the murder of Ann Farran, 41, on Saturday.

Miami Police Department detectives said they have surveillance video showing Hernandez Caseres abandoning Farran's body on a sidewalk along Northwest 37th Street and Northwest 25th Avenue on June 13.

Miami-Dade detectives were still working on the case of Neidy Roche, 39, who was found dead on the roadside along Northwest 30th Avenue and Northwest 26 Street on March 2. They used DNA evidence to link Hernandez Caseres to the crime, according to Detective Lee Cowart.

Detectives say Hernandez Caseres also confessed to both murders. Detectives are investigating if he is related to other unsolved cases.

