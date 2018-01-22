Man dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound after barricading himself inside home

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A man died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound Monday morning after police were called to a home in southwest Miami-Dade about a domestic dispute, authorities said.

Miami-Dade police said the suspect, Alfred Alvarez, barricaded himself inside the home at 20904 SW 133rd Ave. with two women, a boy and a 12-year-old girl.

Miami-Dade police said the police department's special response team was summoned to the home.

Local 10 News reporter Erica Rakow was at the scene as officers had their guns drawn outside the two-story house.

Police officers could be heard calling out to the suspect over a loudspeaker.

"Alfred, this is the Miami-Dade Police Department. We need you to come out the front door with your hands up," officers repeatedly said.

Police said the boy and the two women were able to get out of the home early on, but the 12-year-old girl was hiding under a bed in an upstairs bedroom during the incident. The child was helped out of the home by officers who used a ladder to get to her, authorities said.

Police said officers were not able to make contact with Alvarez, and he was eventually found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Neighbors were not evacuated from their homes during the incident, but authorities did not allow anyone in or out of the neighborhood during their investigation.

"We have twin babies," Sylvia Orozco-Vaca told Local 10 News. "We sat in the dining room, not moving toward the back of the house, because if shots were fired, we would be in the line of fire. Our bedroom window overlooks the corner -- like, we can see straight into their back yard.

Further details about the initial domestic dispute were not immediately released.

