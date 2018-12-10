Man faces hate crime charge over series of anti-Semitic acts, prosecutor says

AVENTURA, Fla. - After he was accused of damaging property at a kosher market and destroying a menorah in Aventura, authorities realized it wasn't the first time Nadim Saddiqui had been suspected of anti-Semitism. Prosecutors decided criminal mischief charges were not enough.

When Saddiqui appeared in Miami-Dade County court on Monday to face a hate crime charge, the handcuffed 35-year-old Hollywood resident moved rhythmically from side to side. He had a slight grin.

Prosecutor Dennis Siegel told Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Renatha Francis the case involved a series of incidents of a threatening nature that demonstrated a pattern of prejudice.

"He has incidents up in Chicago they have police reports about, incidents up in Broward County," Siegel said in court.

Aventura Police Department officers arrested Saddiqui Saturday. The Miami-Dade Police Department, Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the FBI assisted in the investigation.

At the Kosher Kingdom, 3017 NE 199 St., in Aventura, Saddiqui, was accused of breaking a wine bottle and throwings eggs at the front window during two incidents in October.

On Dec. 4, he was accused of breaking a menorah at the Beacon Tower at 20200 W. Dixie Hwy. He was also accused of trying to get into the Aventura Turnberry Jewish Center at 20400 NE 30 Ave.

"Six million dead wasn't enough," Saddiqui said allegedly referring to the Holocaust, according to police officers.

Saddiqui was set to appear in court again Tuesday morning. Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez-Rundle tweeted she was proud of Siegel's work in the case.

"We will prosecute this crime to the fullest extent of the law," Fernandez-Rundle wrote.

