Man fatally shot in head found in northwest Miami-Dade County

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A man was fatally shot in the head Wednesday morning in northwest Miami-Dade County, police said.

The shooting occurred near Northwest 26th Avenue and Northwest 103rd Street.

Miami-Dade police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta said officers arrived to find a man lying in the street with a gunshot wound to his head. The victim was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police were gathering evidence at the scene.

It was not immediately known if police have a suspect or motive for the shooting.

