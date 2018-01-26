Man shot, killed in alley behind Miami Beach karaoke bar

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A man was killed Thursday night in a Miami Beach shooting.

City spokeswoman Melissa Berthier said the shooting happened at 11:45 p.m. Thursday in an alleyway behind Espanola Way.

The victim was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center, where he later died.

Berthier said the shooter was wearing a hoodie and took off in a white sedan with a temporary tag. The tag number may be CC34319.

Detectives blocked off the area for hours as they investigated the scene in the alley outside the Kill Your Idol karaoke bar.

The Miami Beach Police Department is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the shooting.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.