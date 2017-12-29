Man found shot in Miami's Allapattah neighborhood

MIAMI - Before the sun rose Friday, Miami police were investigating another shooting in the city.

Police said a man was shot about 3 a.m. near Northwest 10th Avenue and Northwest 36th Street in Miami's Allapattah neighborhood.

The victim was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center, where he was listed in stable condition.

It is the fourth consecutive day that someone has been shot in Miami.

A man was shot and killed hours earlier Thursday night near Northwest 62nd Lane and Northwest 12th Avenue. Another man was found shot to death in Miami's Little Havana neighborhood early Tuesday.

