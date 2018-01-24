Man gets away with cash during robbery at BB&T Bank in Tamarac

TAMARAC, Fla. - A man got away with cash Wednesday morning during a robbery at a BB&T Bank in Tamarac, FBI spokesman Jim Marshall said.

The robbery was reported about 9:50 a.m. at the BB&T Bank at 8201 N. University Drive.

Marshall said the robber entered the bank and demanded money from a teller.

He said customers were inside the bank at the time, but no one was injured.

The amount of money taken was not disclosed.

Anyone with information about the robber's identity is asked to call the FBI at 754-703-2000 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

