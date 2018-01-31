Man holds gun to clerk's waist while robbing Chevron gas station in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - Pembroke Pines police officers are searching for a man who robbed a Chevron gas station Tuesday.

The robbery was reported at 1:19 p.m. at the Chevron at 10255 Pines Blvd.

Police said the robber loitered inside of the convenience store until he was the only customer inside the business, and then asked the clerk if he could use the restroom.

Police said after the thief exited the restroom, walked around the front counter, held a gun to the clerk's waist and demanded cash from the register.

The victim handed the robber all of the money from the register, authorities said.

Police said the robber fled east from the store, but has not been found.

Detectives believe the same man is responsible for similar robberies reported throughout Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

Anyone with information about his identity is asked to call the Pembroke Pines Police Department at 954-431-2225 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

