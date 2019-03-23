Man hospitalized after being stabbed on Miami Beach

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A man is now in the hospital after being stabbed in Miami Beach.

According to police, it happened around 12:30 a.m. Saturday near 15th Street and Collins Avenue.

The unidentified victim was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma in unknown condition.

Police are looking for a man and a woman who took off from the scene. If you think you can help police, call Miami-Dade Crimestoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

