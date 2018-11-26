Gunman sought after man shot to death near his Lauderhill home, police say

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - Lauderhill police spent all Sunday evening gathering evidence near Northwest 34th Avenue and Northwest First Street after a man was shot to death.

Police said the victim, Torrino Judge, 37, was found unconscious outside his home, just a few houses down from where he was shot.

“Fire Rescue showed up on the scene, they started treating him and they transported him to Broward Health in serious condition,” said Mike Santiago, with the Lauderhill Police Department.

Investigators said Judge ultimately died of the injuries he suffered during the shooting, which happened after he and the gunman got into a verbal dispute.

“He was not alert,” Santiago said of when they found Judge. “He was not awake, so we were unable to get any information from the victim himself.”

Despite going through surveillance cameras from a nearby business, homicide investigators said the incident was not captured on video.

They said they believe Judge was shot in the middle of the street before he tried to run away and collapsed in front of his home.

Lauderhill police said there was a large group of people standing outside a store near where Judge was found, but with no witnesses coming forward, detectives are left searching for information to try and come up with a description of the gunman.

“We are going door to door, trying to see if anybody saw or heard anything prior to the shooting, to see if they can lead us in the right direction,” Santiago said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

