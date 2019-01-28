Man killed in early-morning shooting at Sunrise club, police say

SUNRISE, Fla. - Officials are investigating an early-morning shooting at the Hibiscus Restaurant, Night Club and Sports Bar that left a man dead, Sunrise police said.

It’s unclear whether the man, identified as Akeano J. Lewis, 22, was shot inside or outside the establishment at 6289 W. Sunrise Blvd. Police said the gunman remains at large.

No other details were immediately released.

Anyone with information about the incident can call Sunrise police at

954-746-3370.

