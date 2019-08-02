Man shot dead outside home in northwest Miami-Dade County

A body is covered by a white sheet after a fatal shooting outside a home on Northwest 24th Avenue.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A man was shot dead Friday morning outside a home in northwest Miami-Dade County.

The shooting occurred at a home on Northwest 24th Avenue.

Miami-Dade police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta said the man was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene.

A view from Sky 10 showed a body covered by a white sheet in the driveway of the home.

Zabaleta said two people have been detained while detectives try to determine their involvement in the shooting, if any.



