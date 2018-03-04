Man shot in arm during argument in Miami

MIAMI - A man was shot in the arm by another man during an argument in Miami, police said.

The shooting occurred about 8:45 a.m. at 6701 N. Miami Ave.

Miami police said two men were arguing when one of them pulled out a gun and shot the other man in the left arm.

The victim was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

Police said the shooter is still at large.

It wasn't immediately known by police what led to the argument.

