Man shot in Deerfield Beach is rapper XXXTENTACION, TMZ reports

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. - A man who was shot Monday afternoon in Deerfield Beach is South Florida-born rapper XXXTENTACION, TMZ reported.

Authorities said the shooting happened in the 3600 block of North Dixie Highway.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue officials said the victim was taken to Broward Health North as a trauma alert.

His condition wasn't immediately confirmed by authorities, but TMZ reported that the rapper, who was born Jahseh Onfroy in Plantation, didn't have a pulse.

TMZ reported that the 20-year-old rapper was leaving a motorcycle dealership when he was shot. Cellphone video taken at the scene shows the unconscious rapper in the driver's seat of his car after the shooting.

According to dispatch audio, the incident was a possible drive-by shooting and the shooter or shooters apparently fled the scene in a black Dodge Journey.

A motive for the shooting remains unclear.

According to Miami-Dade Department of Corrections officials, Onfroy was on house arrest until March 21.

He has had numerous arrests in South Florida, beginning when he was a juvenile and he is currently awaiting trial for a domestic violence incident involving his pregnant girlfriend.

Despite his legal troubles, XXX has found success in the entertainment industry with his last album debuting at #1.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.