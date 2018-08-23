Man shot outside Marathon gas station near Fort Lauderdale

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - A man was shot early Thursday during an attempted robbery outside a Marathon gas station near Fort Lauderdale.

Broward Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Joy Oglesby said the shooting occurred about 3 a.m. at the Marathon on the corner of Sunrise Boulevard and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

The owner of the gas station told Local 10 News that he saw a man hiding behind one of the pumps. He said when a customer arrived, the man came out of hiding and shot the victim twice in the stomach.

Oglesby said the victim drove to a friend's apartment on Northwest Seventh Street, where he called 911.

Authorities said bullet holes could be seen on the driver's side window and rear window of the victim's vehicle.

The victim was taken to Broward Health Medical Center in serious condition.

Deputies are still searching for the shooter.

Anyone with further information about the shooting is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

