Marcus Johnson was fatally shot Tuesday on Northwest 188th Street in Miami Gardens.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - Police are investigating after a 23-year-old man was shot to death Tuesday in Miami Gardens.

The fatal shooting occurred about 5:15 p.m. on Northwest 188th Street.

Miami Gardens police said Marcus Johnson was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Anyone with information about the fatal shooting is asked to call police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

