Man shot to death outside Bawa Food Market in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A man was shot to death outside a northwest Miami-Dade County food market early Wednesday.

Family members told Local 10 News that Willie Sabb was shot multiple times outside the Bawa Food Market at the corner of Northwest 93rd Street and Northwest 17th Avenue.

They said Sabb, who was a regular at the store, had been playing the slot machine and was getting ready to cash out when there was some sort of altercation with the clerk. They said Sabb tried to leave but was followed outside by the clerk.

Witnesses said Sabb was shot at least eight times.

Sabb was pronounced dead at the scene.

Miami-Dade police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta said the clerk was being questioned about the shooting.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.