Man shot twice at BP gas station in northeast Miami-Dade, police say

A man was shot at this BP gas station on the corner of Northeast 146th Street and Northeast Sixth Avenue.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A man was wounded in a shooting at a northeast Miami-Dade County gas station early Tuesday, police said.

The shooting was reported about 2:15 a.m. at the BP gas station on the corner of Northeast 146th Street and Northeast Sixth Avenue.

Miami-Dade police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta said the victim drove himself to a family member's house on Northwest 17th Place, where he called 911.

Paramedics arrived and found the victim suffering from two gunshot wounds -- one in the back and the other in the lower extremity.

The victim was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition.

Police are investigating the shooting.

