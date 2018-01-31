Man stunned with Taser after running on Palmetto Expressway, police say

DORAL, Fla. - A man was stunned with a Taser Wednesday morning after he was caught by police running around on the Palmetto Expressway, authorities said.

Sky 10 was above the highway just south of Northwest 25th Street in Doral shortly after 9 a.m. as police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials remained at the scene.

Both Miami-Dade police officers and Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the incident, but it wasn't immediately clear which agency deployed the Taser.

The suspect's identity has not been released.

