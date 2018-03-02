Man wearing ski mask beats boy over iPhone in Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE, Fla. - A man stepped out of a car and attacked a boy to steal his iPhone Thursday in front of his home in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Danny Machado, 12, said he had just gotten home from school. He was getting ready to pick up the mail and cross the front yard when the driver of a silver sports utility vehicle stopped.

A man wearing a ski mask got out of the car and used his fist to beat him before taking his phone.

"I got it for Christmas, which is the worst part," the sixth-grade student said. "It was a Christmas present from mom."

Jessica Antunez was grateful that the attacker didn't seriously injure or kill her son over the iPhone. She was concerned that Danny fought back.

"If the guy would have a gun, [Danny] would have gotten shot," Antunez said.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.