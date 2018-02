MIAMI - Police are investigating after a masked man opened fire at an SUV in Miami.

Miami police were called to the Monday morning shooting near Southwest Fifth Street and Southwest 37th Avenue.

The driver of a Mercedes-Benz G-Class SUV told police that a man wearing a ski mask fired multiple shots at his vehicle.

No injuries were reported. A motive for the shooting wasn't immediately known.



