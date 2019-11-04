Man, woman fatally shot at West Park home

Broward Sheriff's Office homicide detectives are investigating a shooting at a home on Southwest 36th Court in West Park.

WEST PARK, Fla. - Detectives are investigating after a man and woman were fatally wounded Sunday night at a home in West Park.

Broward Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Miranda Grossman said deputies were called to the home on Southwest 36th Court about 9:30 p.m.

When deputies arrived, they found a man and woman had been shot. They were taken to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood and pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives are investigating the deaths.

