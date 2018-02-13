Man, woman steal 61 boxes of antacid drugs from Publix store

WESTON, Fla. - A man and a woman were captured on surveillance video last month stealing 61 boxes of antacid drugs from a Publix store in Weston, authorities said.

The theft was reported about 8:30 p.m. Jan. 26 at the Publix at 4567 Weston Road.

The video shows the thieves placing the boxes of drugs into a large black purse and walking out of the store.

Broward Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Gina Carter said the thieves stole 29 boxes of Nexium, three boxes of Prilosec, four boxes of Lansoprazole, 17 boxes of Zegerid, five boxes of Omeprazole and three boxes of Prevacid, with a combined retail value of $2,159.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Detective Karl Toro at 954-626-4009 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477). A reward of up to $3,000 is offered for information that leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.