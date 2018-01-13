Man wounded during shooting in Miami-Dade's Goulds neighborhood

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A wounded man was hospitalized Friday night after a shooting in Miami-Dade County's Goulds neighborhood, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

Rescuers rushed the man to Jackson South Medical Center.

Detectives were investigating the shooting at a home at 21725 SW 120th Ave., near Pine Villa Elementary School.

Police officers were asking anyone with information to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

